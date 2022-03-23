Snowmass history: Skiing free

Craig Ward cross-country skis with a blindfold on during a blind ski clinic he was participating in. The photo was published in the Aspen Times on February 20, 1986.

Aspen Historical Society/Aspen Times Collection

“Blind Cross Country Skiing Tournament at Snowmass,” announced an article from the Snowmass Affairs Magazine in March 1979.

“Listening to the sound of the snow under your skis, feeling the warm sun and the cool air brushing across your ace, stopping to touch and explore the trunk of an aspen tree, thrilling to the speed of your striding along the track … swinging poles … moving fast … free … no one holding onto you or being held by you … free! These might be your sensations if you were a participant in the Blind Cross-country Skiing Tournament sponsored by the Colorado Lions Club, with the help of many local lodges, businesses, and interested people,” the magazine reported.

“The fun-packed tournament will provide for the 30 or 40 entrants and their guides and instructors, the opportunity to practice or learn cross-country skiing each morning of their week in Snowmass Resort.”