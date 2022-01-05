Snowmass history: Skiers, skiers everywhere
December skier totals — and parking woes — surprised most in 1968
“Skier count tops other mountains,” touted the Snowmass Villager on January 4, 1968.
“The five lifts at Snowmass carried 2,490 skiers on Saturday, Dec. 30, the Aspen Skiing Corp. has announced. … This was greater than any other mountain in the Aspen area this year, but not greater than the record on Aspen Mountain. In 1965, the lifts on Aspen carried a record 2,900-plus. … The total for Snowmass apparently surprised everyone but Rollie Herberg, Snowmass-at-Aspen general manager. Herberg predicted a minimum of 2,500 some day during the holidays.
“One thing no one expected was the crush of cars around West Village during the holidays,” the Villager reported. “West Village Association Manager Art Small said that facilities were provided in construction last summer to park 450 cars, but an actual count of vehicles on Dec. 30 showed 860. To handle the extra traffic, a parking lot was bulldozed out of the snow at the bottom of the No.1 lift for the convenience of local patrons who had no need to visit lodges.”
