Snowmass History: Ski school gets recognition, 1974

One b/w photograph and negative of Jan Johannessen, director of the Snowmass Ski School. He is standing in front of a ski school sign on a building.

Courtesy photo/Aspen Historical Society

“Snowmass Resort is the home of one branch of the Aspen Ski School which, with over 200 instructors under the direction of Curt Chase is recognized as one of the ski schools in the skiing world,” the Snowmass Affairs reported in 1974. “At Snowmass, 100 top instructors work with head supervisor Jan Johannessen in providing competent and friendly instruction. Johannessen is assisted by an international supervisory staff made up of Robert Gasperl, Yvan Tache, Uli Lerch and Peter Dahl.”