Snowmass history: Silvertree conference center groundbreaking, 1983

From left, Larry Dempsey, Snowmass Resort Association board president, Ted Driscoll, vice-president of the Professional Convention Management Association, and Snowmass Mayor Jeff Tippett take part in groundbreaking ceremonies Aug 21, 1983, for a $6 million conference center to be built in Snowmass.

Aspen Historical Society/courtesy photo

On Aug. 25, 1983, The Aspen Times reported, “Work begins on town meeting center,” with groundbreaking ceremonies marking the beginning of construction on the 28,000-square-foot conference center adjacent to the Silvertree Hotel that was slated to open in June 1985.

“Snowmass Resort Association board president Larry Dempsey (left), Ted Driscoll, vice-president of the Professional Convention Management Association, and Snowmass Mayor Jeff Tippett turned the first spades during groundbreaking ceremonies Sunday for a $6 million conference center. … The center is the area’s first full-service facility designed specifically for conferences. The center will have 16,500 square feet of meeting space which can be broken down into as many as nine meeting rooms.”