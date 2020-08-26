Snowmass history: Silvertree conference center groundbreaking, 1983
On Aug. 25, 1983, The Aspen Times reported, “Work begins on town meeting center,” with groundbreaking ceremonies marking the beginning of construction on the 28,000-square-foot conference center adjacent to the Silvertree Hotel that was slated to open in June 1985.
“Snowmass Resort Association board president Larry Dempsey (left), Ted Driscoll, vice-president of the Professional Convention Management Association, and Snowmass Mayor Jeff Tippett turned the first spades during groundbreaking ceremonies Sunday for a $6 million conference center. … The center is the area’s first full-service facility designed specifically for conferences. The center will have 16,500 square feet of meeting space which can be broken down into as many as nine meeting rooms.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User