Snowmass history: Shopping center red tape took time in ’79

One 6.25" x 4.25" b/w photographic print of the Snowmass shopping center being constructed, in the Aspen Times on July 19, 1979 pg. 2C. The caption states, "The Snowmass shopping center, now under construction. It took a year and a half to get approval frm (sic) the county, three and a half months for re-approval at Snowmass." The headline states, "Housing".

Chris Cassatt

Pictured is the original Snowmass Shopping Center under construction during the summer of 1979. As part of a larger story about construction costs and more specifically about employee housing projects within the county and how to make them reasonably priced, the article looked at land prices as well as “red tape” in governmental approvals for projects. As quoted in the July 19, 1979, article: “Pat Maddalone of Benedict Associates said that the costs for government approval seem to be less at Snowmass Village. It took a year to get approval of the Snowmass shopping center in the county, and only three and a half months for re-approval at Snowmass Village.”