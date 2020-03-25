Snowmass History: Roberto’s Run, 1982

A photograph of a Snowmass ski patrolman at the top of Hanging Valley headwall looking toward Roberto's Run circa 1970.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“March 31 — it’s a day memorialized,” reminded the March 30, 2004, Aspen Times article.

“On March 31, 1982, Roberto Gasperl of the Snowmass Ski Patrol was killed by an avalanche in a chute near the Hanging Valley Wall. Candy Ass Chute has since been renamed Roberto’s to honor him.”

As recalled in the article, “Stan Tenner, a 29-year veteran of the Snowmass Ski Patrol, said he and Gasperl, along with a few other patrollers, were conducting control work” when the slope fractured above them and the slide struck “‘Little John’ Erspamer and Gasperl. Erspamer escaped with injuries to his face and leg. ‘I heard Little John calling at me to get down there, Roberto was buried,’ Tenner said. ‘Roberto tried to ski out of it and didn’t make it.’”