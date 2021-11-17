Snowmass history: Resort gets a big lift
Sheer Bliss was largest lift ever manufactured by Riblet Tramway Co.
“Snowmass Area Gets Big Lift” headlined the Aspen Skiing Co. newsletter for November 1975. “Load testing is now complete for the new No. 9 ‘Couloir’ lift at Snowmass, the largest lift in terms of cable size and other specifications ever manufactured by the Riblet Tramway Company. Rising over 2,000 ft., in a length of 8,000 ft., the lift serves a variety of intermediate and expert terrain immediately east of the famed Big Burn. Most important, the lift completes the basic ‘ski circus’ that allows skiers to utilize all upper Snowmass facilities without returning to West Village.”
The new lift, also known as Sheer Bliss, brought the total number of lifts in Snowmass to 11, providing access to more than 1,300 acres.
