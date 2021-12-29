Snowmass history: Ready for action
Instructors lined up for students of all levels at Stein Eriksen’s Ski School
Instructors lined up at the ready for students of all levels to join Stein Eriksen’s Ski School at the new Snowmass-at-Aspen ski area in December 1967. Students were assigned an instructor based on their skill level and instructors would wait below a sign bearing their name. Signs pictured are for instructors Magne (Nostdahl), Amund (Ekroll), Herman, Karl, and Sepp (Kessler). Nostdahl joined Eriksen’s team originally at Aspen Highlands when it opened in the 1958-59 ski season and then was recruited over to Snowmass-at-Aspen in 1967. Other instructors like Martin Nordhagen and Kjell Vanghagen also followed Eriksen to Snowmass from Sugarbush, Vermont, where they each taught for one season after coming over from Norway.
