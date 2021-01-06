Snowmass history: Racers gather for Rocky Mountain Regional Handicapped Races
Many ages, abilities competed to qualify for a national race in 1986.
“Over sixty racers from across the country are expected to turn out this week for the Rocky Mountain Regional Handicapped Races” held in Snowmass, according to the Jan. 9, 1986 Aspen Times. Many ages and abilities competed to qualify for the national race in March, and many of the competitors who signed up were considered the best skiers in the country. “Race coordinator Ed Lucks began the handicapped instruction program for the Aspen Skiing Company in 1969. His philosophy: ‘Nothing is impossible,’ adding, ‘the difficult takes a little while, the impossible takes a little longer.’”
