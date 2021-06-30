Snowmass history: Parts of a regional whole

A map shows the the “limitations and potentials“ of development in Snowmass Village, published with an Aspen Times article June 29, 1972.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

“Snowmass Now” headlined an Aspen Times article June 29, 1972 about the newest development of Snowmass-at-Aspen.

In a Master Plan prepared by THK Associates, Inc. of Denver, a part of the Murray-McCormick Environmental Group, the Times reported “It should be noted at the outset (as the plan does in its introductory ‘Overview’) that Snowmass (is) one part of a regional concept. The plan emphasizes, ‘Aspen will continue to be the dominant center’ (of immediate area). That doesn’t mean Snowmass intends to be only a season resort, even a four-seasonal-resort. According to the plan, 3,293 permanent residents will live on Snowmass-American property by 1990, give or take a few years. By 1981, Snowmass is expected to have 1,706 year-round residents.”

According to a demographics report for Snowmass Village on the town website, by 1990 they had a population of 1449, by 2014 it was 2,889 and is currently around 2,800. The map associated with the report and article shows the limitations and potential existing development.