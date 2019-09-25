Snowmass History: Oktoberfest celebrations, 1984

One b/w photograph of a man putting up or taking down a vertical banner for OktoberFest at Snowmass Village, 1980-. The man is on a rope, rappelling in front of the banner.

Courtesy photo/The Aspen Historical Society

“It’s Oktoberfest time in S’mass,” proclaimed the Sept. 20, 1984, Aspen Times.

“In true Bavarian style, there will be plenty of ice cold beer. Drawings will be held throughout the weekend for a select few names to be sent on to the national drawing for an all-expenses paid trip for two to 1985 Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany. New this year will be games sponsored by local arts organizations. Les Dames de Ballet will have a dunking booth, along with Barbie Benton and her own cotton candy machine for the benefit of Ballet/Aspen. A Raku booth will enable you to decorate your own glazed tea bowls for the benefit of Anderson Ranch Arts Center. The Snowmass Theatre Co. will be taking souvenir photographs of subjects behind an Oktoberfest façade of buxom bierstube waitress and man in lederhosen with Swiss Horn.”