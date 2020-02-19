Snowmass History: Model Cheryl Tiegs comes to S’mass, 1978

An image of Bob Beattie and Cheryl Tiegs cross country skiing at the Snowmass Golf Course printed in The Aspen Times, November 16, 1978.

Courtesy photo/The Aspen Historical Society

“When winter comes to Aspen that’s when all the beautiful people come,” a caption in The Aspen Times read in 1978. The caption accompanied the image of Bob Beattie giving model Cheryl Tiegs cross-country ski lessons at the Snowmass Golf Course. Tiegs was in town filming segments for Good Morning America as their fashion reporter and personality interviewer in the late 1970s. Photograph taken by Rob Brandes.