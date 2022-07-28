Snowmass history: Meeting of the movie minds

Robert Murray as pictured in the Snowmass Villager on March 21, 1968.

Dodie Gust/Aspen Historical Society, Aspen Times Collection

The Aug. 1, 1968, Snowmass Villager reflected on the Aspen Film Conference held in Snowmass-at-Aspen in July, chaired by playwright Robert Murray.

“Starting with a provocative and stirring keynote address by Yale historian John Morton Blum on Wednesday evening, July 24, the Aspen Film Conference at Snowmass gained momentum and sustained its excitement with stimulating panel discussions and the screening of films which ranged from old favorites to an iconoclastic epic of evil and terror, ‘Rosemary’s baby,’” the Villager reported.

“National and international greats of the film world who participated in the tightly scheduled four and a half day conference included stage and screen star Lee J. Cobb; young Polish director Roman Polanski who gained fame with ‘Knife in the Water’ and who recently directed ‘Rosemary’s Baby,’” among many others.

“In addition to the mental dynamics of the conference itself, Murray said there are indications that significant breakthroughs for young film makers may have taken root at the conference here.”