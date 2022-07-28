Snowmass history: Meeting of the movie minds
Aspen Film Conference brought Roman Polanski, Lee J. Cobb and others to Snowmass
The Aug. 1, 1968, Snowmass Villager reflected on the Aspen Film Conference held in Snowmass-at-Aspen in July, chaired by playwright Robert Murray.
“Starting with a provocative and stirring keynote address by Yale historian John Morton Blum on Wednesday evening, July 24, the Aspen Film Conference at Snowmass gained momentum and sustained its excitement with stimulating panel discussions and the screening of films which ranged from old favorites to an iconoclastic epic of evil and terror, ‘Rosemary’s baby,’” the Villager reported.
“National and international greats of the film world who participated in the tightly scheduled four and a half day conference included stage and screen star Lee J. Cobb; young Polish director Roman Polanski who gained fame with ‘Knife in the Water’ and who recently directed ‘Rosemary’s Baby,’” among many others.
“In addition to the mental dynamics of the conference itself, Murray said there are indications that significant breakthroughs for young film makers may have taken root at the conference here.”
Snowmass brief: Fun on the farm
The Farm Collaborative is hosting weekly ‘Farmyard Fridays’ at the FarmPark at Cozy Point Ranch on Fridays from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
