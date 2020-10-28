Snowmass History: Mayor, council elections, 1986
“6 Candidates, 3 seats” headlined an Aspen Times editor’s note Oct. 30, 1986.
“Six candidates are vying for three vacancies on the Snowmass Village Town Council. Expiring terms belong to Phil Desmond, Dick Wall and John Francis. Also expiring is the term of Mayor Jeff Tippett. Tippett is seeking a council seat, as is Francis; Wall along with Councilman Herschel Ross, is seeking the mayor’s post.” Candidates also included Dick Duhn, Donna Aiken, Kevin Costello and Jody Mack. Ultimately, Tippett received the most votes for a council seat with Aiken taking the second seat and Duhn winning the third. Dick Wall was voted to succeed Tippett as Snowmass Village’s next mayor. Pictured is Donna Aiken, 1986.
