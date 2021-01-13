Snowmass history: Making a splash
Other events included snow sculpture contests, cross-country ski races and skijoring
As recorded in the January 1975 Aspen Snowmass Guide, the annual Winterskol festival featured a highly anticipated event in Snowmass: “The Ski Splash has become the best known, best loved Snowmass event, even if the sport has no chance of getting in the Olympics.” Along with the splash, other events included a snow sculpture contest, a citizen’s cross-country ski race, pool tug-of-war and skijoring.
