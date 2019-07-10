Snowmass History: Lining up lifts in 1965

One b/w negative of a survey stake marking a future chairlift at what would be the Snowmass Ski Area, 1965. A wooden stake is stuck in a pile of rocks, with "Lift Line #5" written on it (campground Lift). This was taken at the top of Sam's Knob, looking at what is now the Sneaky's trail.



Lift Line No. 5

While sno-cat service had already been going on for several years on the Big Burn area, in 1964 the U.S. Forest Service granted final approvals of the Snowmass-at Aspen Ski Area complex. The summer of 1965 marked the year of surveying lift lines and ski runs and the beginning of clearing those new lines. This image shows the top of Lift No. 5 (aka Campground) at Sam’s Knob looking uphill toward the Big Burn at what is now called Sneaky’s.