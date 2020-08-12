Snowmass History: Lift towers go in at S’mass, 1966

A photo of men working to assemble the lift towers for the Sam's Knob chairlift at Snowmass, 1966. Photographed by Stewart Iskow.

Stewart Iskow | Aspen Historical Society/courtes

“Progress report: Snowmass-at-Aspen,” headlined the Aspen Illustrated news on Aug. 18, 1966.

“When Snowmass-at-Aspen holds its grand opening during the winter of 1967, it will offer facilities more extensive than those of Aspen Mountain. Three lifts, whose combined length will span nearly five miles will quickly take skiers from the first village on the valley floor to the head of more than 45 miles of cut trails, sparsely timbered bowls, and the powder-haven known as the Big Burn.”

Pictured is a crew assembling a tower for Sam’s Knob lift before it is set upright and planted solidly into cement. Forty-nine towers formed lifts two and three, ranging in height from 20 to 40 feet.