Snowmass history: “Junior Racers excel”
Kiki Cutter Beattie coached the racers of the newly formed team.
“Snowmass Junior Racers excel” headlined the Aspen Times in December 1972, “in the first slalom races against 180 other juniors to qualify in the Rocky Mountain Division (RMD) classifications. Thirteen racers who skied at Vail will know what their individual classifications are, one of ‘A’ through ‘H,’ after they complete the second half of the giant slalom races at Aspen Highlands. … The Snowmass Junior Racers are newly formed this year. Kiki Cutter Beattie coaches the juniors after school Tuesday and Thursday afternoons.”
