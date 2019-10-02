Snowmass History: Jeepin’ to see fall colors in 1984

One color slide of Mt. Daly, Snowmass Ski Area and Glendale Stock Farm (Christiansen Ranch) on Owl Creek Rd., Oct. 1983.

John Russell | Courtesy photo/The Aspen Histori

“Jeep tour visits Big Burn on Saturday to see fall colors,” announced The Aspen Times in early fall of 1984. “The first powder day has come and gone on the Big Burn but that doesn’t mean those who sign up for the annual fall color jeep tour won’t be able enjoy a spectacular view of the arrival of fall.

“Jeep tour organizer George Madsen has already been up on the Burn to check the views and reports that the Burn offers good views of the East Snowmass Creek and surrounding ranges all the way to Mount Sopris. … As in the past, a representative of the US Forest service is expected to be on hand to answer questions about the geography, ecology and land management policies of the area.”