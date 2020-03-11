Snowmass History: Irish Olympics, 1980

A photograph of an unidentified man wearing shorts, a hat and a striped white shirt. The man was a participant in the Snowshoe Obstacle Course Race in Snowmass Village, not the Irish Olympics, but both took place circa 1980.

Courtesy photo/The Aspen Historical Society

“Snowmass plans Irish Olympics,” announced The Aspen Times in March 1980. The paper described the event as a six-part relay race beginning and ending on the Snowmass Mall to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

The first two members split the distance to the Divide Cabin, then they handed off to a cross-country skier who skied a one-mile course along the Sleigh Ride Trail, ending at the Top of the Village.

The fourth participant skied a slalom course down to the next person who mini-tobogganed down to the last person who finished the course on snowshoes.

“To keep the celebration going, a ‘Shamrock Shuffle’ will be held at the Timbermill Inn from 8 p.m. until midnight, with music by the Aspen Flyers,” the paper said. Green beer and Irish whiskey were served to those wearing green, and finally an Irish jig contest was held to finish off the night.