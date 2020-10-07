Snowmass History: Hurst Ranch, 1900
“Mr. and Mrs. Hurst, of Upper Brush Creek, were trading in the city yesterday,” reported the Aspen Daily Times on Oct. 12, 1900. “Mr. Hurst is one of our hard working and most prosperous ranchmen. Yesterday he was trying to purchase some old houses which he would tear down and move to his farm.” The Hurst Ranch was later owned by one of the Hoaglund brothers before Snowmass Village was formed. The ranch was where what is now the Conoco/Alpine Bank area adjacent to the Snowmass Center.
