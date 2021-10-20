Snowmass history: Hunting for game — and a place to stay

Loey Ringquist stands at a fence holding a dog, likely at her Faraway Ranch in Snowmass Village in 1967.

Aspen Historical Society Aspen Illustrated News Collection/Courtesy photo

With fall comes hunting season, and the papers were full of dates reminding locals of the opening and closing of each season including fishing, turkey, elk, deer, bear, rabbit, pheasant, quail and big horn sheep. There were also lots of advertisements for guides, private ranches and places to rent.

In the October 21, 1960 Aspen Times, an advertisement was placed by Loey Ringquist for her ranch up Brush Creek in what is now a neighborhood of Snowmass Village: “At Faraway Ranch: hunting accommodations — cabin, bunkhouse or camp — horses for riding or packing out game — jeep and truck.”