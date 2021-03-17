Snowmass history: House of Ireland
As part of the Snowmass architectural control committee requirements, signs in Snowmass had to be unique and hand crafted. One such sign was from the House of Ireland, a boutique carrying men’s and women’s fashions as well as Irish knits and tweeds. George Christensen, whose family owned the Owl Creek Ranch, opened the original shop in Aspen; he brought the concept to Snowmass Village for the resort’s inaugural season in the winter of 1967-68. The boutique emphasized Irish creations, designs by Dublin designer Anna Livia, whose sweaters, suits, coats, skirts and dresses were the highlight of a special Irish display by Lord and Taylor in New York in 1963.
