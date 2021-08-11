Snowmass history: Hey, batter batter
Snowmass Club took the win in league tournament
“After finishing third place during regular season play, the Snowmass Club breezed to the finals of the Snowmass league tourney last weekend and came from behind to defeat Village Property management, 13-12 for the tourney crown,” The Aspen Times reported Aug.15, 1985. “Down 12-5 in the championship game, the Snowmass Club closed the gap to 12-9 with two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the final inning. Snowmass Club pitcher Jeff Sivess stepped to the plate representing the winning run and ripped the ball to the right field.”
Snowmass history: Hey, batter batter
