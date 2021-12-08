Snowmass history: Heiko Kuhn comes to Snowmass
Rec director had “an unusually appropriate background” in events and activities
“Heiko Kuhn heads Snowmass recreation,” The Aspen Illustrated News introduced in the 1967-68 winter edition.
“Heiko Kuhn, recreational director at Snowmass-at-Aspen, adds an unusually appropriate background to Colorado’s newest four season recreational community,” the Illustrated News reported. “This summer, he was assistant golf pro at the Aspen Municipal Golf Course. From 1962-1967, he was the public relations director at the Aspen Highlands, and for ten years prior, a physical education teacher in Denver. Kuhn’s experience as ski racer, golf pro, expert in tennis, basketball, ping pong and ice hockey qualify him to direct the events and activities for the resort’s grand opening to take place on December 15, 1967.”
