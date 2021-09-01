Snowmass history: Have you met Jean?

Snowmass Village resident Jean Young, Conference Social Director, was featured in the Snowmass Villager on August 22, 1968 in an article titled "We'd like you to meet..."

Aspen Historical Society Aspen Times Collection/Courtesy photo

The Snowmass Villager, part of The Aspen Times, introduced resident Jean Young to the town in an article called “We’d like you to meet…” printed in the late summer 1968.

“Up until last January, Jean Young was spending her days doing sales promotion for a commercial film laboratory and spending several nights a week singing jazz in night clubs and supper clubs in the Chicago area,” the article reported. “But, she says, ‘I had gotten very tired and was a frustrated skier.’ So, she packed up and moved to Snowmass, which she had been reading about in newspapers and magazines. Now she is Conference Social Director and assistant to Dennis Keegan. She owns a condominium here and says she has no intention of leaving.”