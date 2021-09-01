Snowmass history: Have you met Jean?
Snowmass Villager article introduced local resident to town
The Snowmass Villager, part of The Aspen Times, introduced resident Jean Young to the town in an article called “We’d like you to meet…” printed in the late summer 1968.
“Up until last January, Jean Young was spending her days doing sales promotion for a commercial film laboratory and spending several nights a week singing jazz in night clubs and supper clubs in the Chicago area,” the article reported. “But, she says, ‘I had gotten very tired and was a frustrated skier.’ So, she packed up and moved to Snowmass, which she had been reading about in newspapers and magazines. Now she is Conference Social Director and assistant to Dennis Keegan. She owns a condominium here and says she has no intention of leaving.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass history: Have you met Jean?
The Snowmass Villager, part of The Aspen Times, introduced resident Jean Young to the town in an article called “We’d like you to meet …” printed in the late summer of 1968.