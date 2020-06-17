Snowmass History: “Guide to Summer” in Snowmass, 1981
In the summer issue of the 1981 Snowmass Affairs, many activities were offered in detail in the Guide to Summer, including guided hikes, the “parcours, a trail patterned after the famous Swiss jogging course, golf, tennis, jeep tours, whitewater raft trips, swimming and of course, horseback riding with hayride cookouts and the professional Rodeo to end a perfect summer evening in the Colorado Western Mountains.”
