Snowmass History: Golfing on skis, 1984
David “Scooter” LaCouter golfing while sporting skis, ski boots, shorts and a T-shirt, in 1984. A caption attached to the photo says, “Famed Aspen Skiing Company Skiing Instructor, Scooter LaCouter, sneaks in a few dry land practice swings in preparation of the first and possibly last annual Snowmass Deep Powder Golf and NASTAR Championships on the Snowmass Ski Area 1984.”
