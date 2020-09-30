Snowmass History: Golden Leaf Half Marathon, 1980
“Hamilton, Brown take Golden Leaf,” read a headline of The Aspen Times in September 1980.
A challenging course that traverses through the golden-leafed aspen trees in the height of fall colors, “the Golden Leaf was won by Skip Hamilton with a time of 1:24:40, exactly tying the course record set by Kim Hartman in the last year’s first running of the race. Hartman was third in the half marathon. …The fastest time by a woman was posted by Ruth Brown at 1:36:56, 57 seconds slower than the course record established by Francie Larrieu in 1979.”
Unfortunately canceled this year, the 2020 competition would have marked the 42nd year connecting Snowmass Village and Aspen in one of the “most beautiful foot races in the Rockies.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User