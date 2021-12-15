Snowmass history: Fresh snow and festive air
Opening for Snowmass-at-Aspen in 1967 filmed by NBC News
While the day before opening Snowmass-at-Aspen was a chaotic series of last-minute completions to the resort and hotel rooms and snow coverage was minimal, opening day on December 15, 1967 was met with fresh snow and a festive air.
NBC News filmed the finishing touches and opening ceremonies, which included scenes of Stein Eriksen and his ski instructor crew flying down the mountain showing off their skills with Stein bursting through a covered opening hoop. Scenes also included skibobs, ski patrol and skijoring along with interviews with key people like Bill and Mary Janss. The couple was interviewed by an NBC News reporter inside one of the many new restaurants in West Village during the opening activities of Snowmass-at-Aspen.
