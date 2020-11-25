Snowmass History: First chairlifts tested in 1967
Snowmass Ski area prepared for opening day by weight testing its first-ever chairlifts in 1967.
“Final exams for lifts coming next week,” announced the Snowmass Villager on November 23, 1967. “The five lifts that will serve the Snowmass-at-Aspen ski area will get their final exams… On that day three years of work will be tested by forest service personnel. Weight tests will be conducted on both breaking power and pulling power… Work first began on Lift No. 1, the so-called Village Lift, three years ago. This week crews are completing work on Hanging chairs on Lifts 4 and 5. The five lifts, all double chair lifts manufactured by Riblet, will have a total capacity of over 5,000 skiers per hour.” The ski area officially opened the weekend of December 15, 1967.
