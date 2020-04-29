Snowmass History: Farmers putting in crops, 1930
On April 21, 1906, The Aspen Times reported “The farmers down the valley are putting in their crops.” However, Brush Creek residents had a much shorter growing season than their fellow ranchers in Basalt. They would begin plowing their fields in late April or early May depending on the saturation level of their soil; if it was too wet it would bog down the equipment. Many ranchers would share plowing and harvesting equipment due to the expense and would work up the valley as the soil dried out and crops were ready. The Aspen Times has numerous advertisements from the early 1900s that started to appear in April about the plentiful seeds and plows for sale. This image shows an eight-horse team pulling a disc harrow used to prepare land for seeding on the Gerbaz ranch (just downvalley where Aspen village now sits), circa 1930.
