Snowmass History: Ever heard of Emmylou?

Emmylou Harris performs in 1976.

Aspen Historical Society, Inside Aspen Collection

The 1976 Snowmass Summer Festival of music had quite the lineup, according to the summer edition of that year’s Inside Aspen Magazine.

“Emmylou Harris will perform at the Snowmass Music Pavilion on July 11, at 8 p.m., kicking off the Snowmass Summer Festival,” the magazine reported. “Other performers in the lineup are Doug Kershaw on July 17, John Stewart on August 7, Jimmy Buffett on August 20, Bonnie Raitt on August 27 and 28, and the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band on September 3.

“Emmylou Harris has been preforming on club and concert circuits off and on since 1967, but her career has just recently taken off with the recording of her first solo album, ‘Pieces of the Sky,’ released in 1975,” the article continued. “The breadth of the material on the album showed the strikingly beautiful Alabama-born singer-guitarist to be a talented performer whose time had come. Songs by Merle Haggard, the Everly Brothers and Waylon Jennings sparked the album. It and one of its singles, ‘If I could Only Win Your Love,’ both hit the top of the Country charts.”