Snowmass history: “Epic-movie-style poster” promotes Airline Weeks
“Airline Weeks” offered reduced lift ticket and lodging rates to airline employees
In 1971, Snowmass Resort distributed this “epic-movie-style poster created by a California ad agency as a put-on for Airline Weeks,” according to the Snowmass Resort News in the Aspen Times December 7, 1972. These “Airline Weeks” were offered to many different airline employees with reduced rates for lift tickets and accommodations. They also included parties and events scheduled during the early weeks of December and other “slow” times in the year to encourage bookings to Snowmass Resort as a destination.
