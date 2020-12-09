 Snowmass history: “Epic-movie-style poster” promotes Airline Weeks | AspenTimes.com
Snowmass history: “Epic-movie-style poster” promotes Airline Weeks

“Airline Weeks” offered reduced lift ticket and lodging rates to airline employees

Snowmass Snowmass |

Kaya Williams
  

An "epic-movie-style" poster promotes Snowmass tourism during "Airline Weeks" with discounted lift tickets and accommodations for airline employees.
Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy Image

In 1971, Snowmass Resort distributed this “epic-movie-style poster created by a California ad agency as a put-on for Airline Weeks,” according to the Snowmass Resort News in the Aspen Times December 7, 1972. These “Airline Weeks” were offered to many different airline employees with reduced rates for lift tickets and accommodations. They also included parties and events scheduled during the early weeks of December and other “slow” times in the year to encourage bookings to Snowmass Resort as a destination.

