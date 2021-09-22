Snowmass history: Drinks on ice

The sign for the Cap and Cork hangs in Snowmass Village in February 1968. This business was owned by Jim Hooker and Bianca Hooker and was originally started by Harry Nicholds and brothers Jim and Giff Hooker.

Aspen Historical Society/Courtesy photo

A 1968 Snowmass Villager article introduced readers to three men who opened the newest liquor store in the West Village.

“When you open the door to the Cap ‘n Cork Liquor Store at Snowmass-at-Aspen, a bell rings. But don’t be surprised if the owner on duty does not emerge from the back room to wait on you but skates off the outside adjoining ice rink to come in and answer your request for spiritous beverages,” the Villager reported. “For the three ‘purveyors of dilutants and substitutes for water’ are ice-skating enthusiasts and often play hockey on the rink in the evenings. The store is owned by Harry Nicholds and by brothers Jim and Giff Hooker. … The name for the liquor store evolved from a night when Harry and some friends were ‘popping champagne corks’ and decided Cap ‘n Cork would be a good name.”

They stocked all the top liquor, wine and beer lines and pointed out that “one thing which they say is obvious is that the American public is becoming more and more wine-conscious and educated about the fruit of the grape which was extolled by Omar Khayam.”