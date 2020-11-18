Snowmass History: Dialing up a business listing came in 1967
While there were phones and phone books that listed folks along Brush Creek Road and Owl Creek Road in the rural directory, it wasn’t until the new village was developed that Snowmass residents had listings for businesses. According to The Snowmass Villager on Nov. 23, 1967 the “New phone book out in December. Looking for a telephone number for West Village? You’ll have to wait until the day after Christmas to find it in the phone book, according to George Krill, manager of the Aspen office, Mountain States Telephone. All parties who made application for telephones at West village by Nov. 17 will find themselves listed in the new directory which will be out Dec. 26, Krill said.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Snowmass History: Dialing up a business listing came in 1967
It wasn’t until the new village was developed in Snowmass in 1967 that Snowmass residents had listings for businesses in the phone book