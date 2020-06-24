Snowmass History: Deaf Camp annual picnic, 1978
A definite sign of the past, Deaf Camp’s annual picnic with “Summertime crowds and a picnic supper. John Denver singing and bands playing.” The large crowd of sun topped clad concert goers are spread out on the grass of the Campground Lift at Snowmass enjoying the sunshine. “The bash made from 60% to 70% of the total yearly budget for the Aspen Camp School for the Deaf. … It is estimated that about 4,516 people attended the picnic. To feed such a crowd the Puppy Smith family cooked for hours and it took 2,500 pounds of beef, 40 cases of corn on the cob, 50 bags of charcoal, 24 cases of canned beans, 14 cases of cabbage, five cases of coleslaw dressing, and five cases of barbeque sauce. 480 cases of beer were drunk,” The Aspen Times reported in June 1978.
