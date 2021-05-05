Snowmass history: Covering underground utilities
Snowmass was first valley town to bury utilities in favor of views
A photo spread published in the Aspen Illustrated News in May of 1967 showcased the construction happening at the soon-to-be Snowmass-at-Aspen ski area development. The photo pictured here shows workers “covering underground utilities,” according to its caption.
“Snowmass is spending $250,000 more than actual costs of installation in an attempt to maintain and conserve the natural aspects of the area,” the caption read.
Snowmass was the first valley town to bury their utilities to keep views free of messy wires; the underground system also helped prevent power outages during major storms that might otherwise damage above-ground wires.
