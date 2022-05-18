Snowmass history: Construction bloom
Nearly $8 million in construction called for “quite a stockpile” of materials
The Aspen Illustrated News published this image of the Lichenhearth Condominiums located at Carriage Way and the Tamarack Townhomes getting built near Fanny Hill at Snowmass with Sam’s Knob and the Big Burn visible in the background on May 22, 1969.
“The lower slopes of West Village blossomed with construction material this spring,” the caption read. “No wonder, the projected eight million dollars’ worth of construction slated at Snowmass-at-Aspen this summer requires quite a stockpile.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Town eyes improvements for pedestrians at Highline Road, Brush Creek
The town of Snowmass Village has its eyes on some safety improvements on Highline Road and a section of Brush Creek Road that will give pedestrians and cyclists a little more room to breathe on the side of the road.