 Snowmass history: Construction bloom | AspenTimes.com
Snowmass history: Construction bloom

Nearly $8 million in construction called for “quite a stockpile” of materials

Snowmass Snowmass |

Aspen Historical Society

The Aspen Illustrated News published this image of the Lichenhearth Condominiums located at Carriage Way and the Tamarack Townhomes getting built near Fanny Hill at Snowmass with Sam’s Knob and the Big Burn visible in the background on May 22, 1969.

“The lower slopes of West Village blossomed with construction material this spring,” the caption read. “No wonder, the projected eight million dollars’ worth of construction slated at Snowmass-at-Aspen this summer requires quite a stockpile.”

Snowmass
