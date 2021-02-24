Snowmass history: Colorful, interesting, exotic, enticing signs
Flower theme represented proposed mountain villages
“Signs at Snowmass-at-Aspen range from colorful to interesting to exotic to enticing,” The Snowmass Villager noted in February 1968. Part of the branding of Snowmass-at-Aspen included flowers to represent the many proposed villages scattered around the mountain. While not all the villages were developed, many of the businesses around the original West Village designed signs that used the flower theme.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass history: Colorful, interesting, exotic, enticing signs
Part of the branding of Snowmass-at-Aspen included flowers to represent the many proposed villages scattered around the mountain.