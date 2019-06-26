Snowmass History: Colorado governor drops by Snowmass to eat for art

Pictured with Governor Richard Lamm at a June 1984 event are Snowmass developers and Anderson Ranch patrons Jim Light and Jim Chaffin.

Chris Cassatt / Aspen Times collection via Historical Society

“Eats for art’s sake” featured The Aspen Times June 28, 1984. “Anderson Ranch hosted its annual fund-raising dinner at the Snowmass Club Friday night and the guest of honor was Governor Richard D. Lamm.” Lamm also awarded Anderson Ranch a plaque during the festivities. As part of the opening of summer season, the Ranch hosted a fundraiser and gallery opening featuring artists-in-residence work as well as a series of workshops and conversations with the artists at their potluck dinners.