Snowmass History: Colorado governor drops by Snowmass to eat for art
“Eats for art’s sake” featured The Aspen Times June 28, 1984. “Anderson Ranch hosted its annual fund-raising dinner at the Snowmass Club Friday night and the guest of honor was Governor Richard D. Lamm.” Lamm also awarded Anderson Ranch a plaque during the festivities. As part of the opening of summer season, the Ranch hosted a fundraiser and gallery opening featuring artists-in-residence work as well as a series of workshops and conversations with the artists at their potluck dinners.
