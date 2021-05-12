Snowmass history: Clearing the way for development
Commercial developer anticipated 18 to 20 new businesses
As development cranked up at the soon-to-be Snowmass-at-Aspen ski area, the Aspen Illustrated News published a photo spread in May 1967 of the construction happening throughout town. This photo was published with the caption “Clearing for the commercial area (Snowmass Mall). John McBride, in charge of commercial development, expects 18 to 20 businesses to open at Snowmass next year. In the background, workmen begin the Janss lodge, the Wildwood.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Aspen and Snowmass Village make the Aspen Times’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Snowmass history: Clearing the way for development
As development cranked up at the soon-to-be Snowmass-at-Aspen ski area, the Aspen Illustrated News published a photo spread in May 1967 of the construction happening throughout town.