 Snowmass history: Clearing the way for development
Snowmass history: Clearing the way for development

Commercial developer anticipated 18 to 20 new businesses

Snowmass

Aspen Historical Society
A photograph by David Hiser shows construction at the new Snowmass-at-Aspen ski area and base area circa 1967. The photo appeared in the Aspen Illustrated News on May 25, 1967.
Aspen Historical Society, Hiser Collection/Courtesy photo

As development cranked up at the soon-to-be Snowmass-at-Aspen ski area, the Aspen Illustrated News published a photo spread in May 1967 of the construction happening throughout town. This photo was published with the caption “Clearing for the commercial area (Snowmass Mall). John McBride, in charge of commercial development, expects 18 to 20 businesses to open at Snowmass next year. In the background, workmen begin the Janss lodge, the Wildwood.”

