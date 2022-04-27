Snowmass history: Clean-up time

“Between 40 and 50 men worked for about 4 1/2 hours last Saturday, April 19, to clean 45 cubic yards of litter from nine miles of Highway 82 west of Aspen,” The Aspen Illustrated News reported on April 24, 1969.

“It was the first annual Pitkin County Construction Association clean-up campaign, according to Jerry Gerbaz, who represented Stutsman-Gerbaz, Inc. Earth-movers. ‘Only about ten percent of the trash was from the construction workers,’ Gerbaz noted. ‘We’d expected about 50 or 60 percent of it would be from us, but most of it was household wastes, like beer cans and trash that people dropped on the way to the dump.’ Also represented were Ed Nichols Masonry, Aspen Construction Company, Dick Wright, Snowmass Enterprises, Pyramid Builders, Loper Electric, Thunder River Realty, Ken Moore, Alpine Construction, High Country Lumber, and Elk Ridge Corporation. The contractors worked in cooperation with the State Patrol and the Sheriff’s Department.”