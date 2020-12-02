Snowmass history: “Citizen’s Race Deemed Great Success”
Speedy skiers hit the snow for race from Snowmass to Buttermilk
“A whopping 168 cross-country skiers left the starting gate at Snowmass last Sunday in Aspen’s ‘Silver Boom’ Citizen’s Race,” reported the Aspen Times December 5, 1971. “Racers varied from members of the U.S. Olympic Nordic Team to rank beginners with ages ranging from six to fifty-six. Running six miles from Snowmass to Buttermilk, skiers traverse terrain from flats to a ‘Scenic Overlook’ that was ‘straight downhill,’ according to well known eastern racer George Madsen. Organizers who had estimated top time at about forty minutes, barely made it to the Buttermilk West Finish Line in time to clock U.S. Team member Mike Elliot crossing in after only 29.44 minutes on the course.”
