Snowmass history: Chairs in waiting
Lift installation part of extensive construction in 1967
A May 1967 photo spread in The Aspen Illustrated News showcased the extensive construction efforts at what would become the Snowmass-at-Aspen ski area. This photo, taken by David Hiser for that photo spread, shows chairs waiting to be attached to Lift 2, also known as the Burlingame Lift.
“Aspen Skiing Corporation, under a joint development agreement, will have five lifts serving 50 miles of trails for December 16 opening,” the caption read.
A May 1967 photo spread in The Aspen Illustrated News showcased the extensive construction efforts — including lift maintenance — at what would become the Snowmass-at-Aspen ski area.