Snowmass history: Can you hear me now?
New phone equipment connected a growing community
New phone equipment was part of Snowmass Village’s growth in the 1960s, when the Aspen Illustrated News published a photo of construction of the new Snowmass-at-Aspen exchange of the Mountain States Telephone Co. on May 22, 1969.
“Western Electric this week began installing equipment at the new Snowmass-at-Aspen exchange of Mountain States Telephone Co. The unit will not be in operation until September, however,” the caption read.
The Mountain States Telephone Co. was formed in 1911 (as a merger of several companies) and began offering dial service in the 1920s. The first phone lines up Brush Creek were strung in 1908, though the new station in Snowmass Village would allow for the expanded community that was growing with residents and businesses.
