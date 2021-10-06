Snowmass history: Brush Creek ablaze in 1889

A black and while negative shows a newly cut road on the Big Burn area of what would be the Snowmass Ski Area in 1965. That area was the site of another fire in Snowmass history.

Aspen Historical Society Aspen Illustrated News Collection/Courtesy photo

“The smoke which has been noticed rising over Aspen Mountain for the past few days,” reported the Aspen Weekly Chronicle Oct. 7, 1889, “is from a forest fire which started on Brush Creek. It is now in the heavy timber on the divide between Brush and Maroon creeks.”

A slight rain the next week helped to subdue both this fire and one that raged on Smuggler Mountain that started shortly after the Brush Creek Fire.