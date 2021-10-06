Snowmass history: Brush Creek ablaze in 1889
Smoke rose over Aspen Mountain from forest fire in Snowmass
“The smoke which has been noticed rising over Aspen Mountain for the past few days,” reported the Aspen Weekly Chronicle Oct. 7, 1889, “is from a forest fire which started on Brush Creek. It is now in the heavy timber on the divide between Brush and Maroon creeks.”
A slight rain the next week helped to subdue both this fire and one that raged on Smuggler Mountain that started shortly after the Brush Creek Fire.
