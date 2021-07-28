Snowmass history: “Breaking Away,” coming together

Steve Teisch (left) and Shaun Cassidy appear at the Coors International bicycle classic in 1981, photographed by Encke King and published in the Aspen Times.

Aspen Historical Society Aspen Times Collection/Courtesy photo

“Screenwriter Steve Teisch (left), who wrote screen and movie scripts for ‘Breaking Away,’ was in Snowmass last week for the Coors International bicycle classic where he ran into Shaun Cassidy; Cassidy starred in the TV series of ‘Breaking Away,’” noted a caption to an image in a July 1981 edition of The Aspen Times.

The coming-of-age film about working-class friends and an obsession with competitive cycling won the 1979 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Tesich, receiving nominations in four additional categories, including Best Picture. The film also won 1979 Golden Globe Award for Best Film (Comedy or Musical) and earned nominations in three other Golden Globe categories.