Snowmass history: “Breaking Away,” coming together
“Breaking Away” screenwriter, TV star met at bicycle classic
“Screenwriter Steve Teisch (left), who wrote screen and movie scripts for ‘Breaking Away,’ was in Snowmass last week for the Coors International bicycle classic where he ran into Shaun Cassidy; Cassidy starred in the TV series of ‘Breaking Away,’” noted a caption to an image in a July 1981 edition of The Aspen Times.
The coming-of-age film about working-class friends and an obsession with competitive cycling won the 1979 Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay for Tesich, receiving nominations in four additional categories, including Best Picture. The film also won 1979 Golden Globe Award for Best Film (Comedy or Musical) and earned nominations in three other Golden Globe categories.
“Breaking Away“ fim screenwriter Steve Teisch and TV series star Shaun Cassidy met in Snowmass in 1981 at — what else? — a cycling classic.