Snowmass history: Bon appetit
Brochure promoted “three fascinating days of wine tasting and food in a beautiful mountain setting” in 1983
The brochure for the first annual Aspen/Snowmass International Wine Classic presented by American Express promoted “three fascinating days of wine tasting and food in a beautiful mountain setting” slated for June 17-19, 1983.
“This premier event promises to become one of the most successful wine festivals in the country,” the brochure stated. “The response from vintners has been enthusiastic and all participants look forward to expanding their knowledge and appreciation of wine while enjoying a vacation in the Rocky Mountains.”
The debut festival had just 50 winemakers and 300 guests who enjoyed tastings in tents in the parking lots near Snowmass Village and in the covered tennis courts at what is now the Maroon Creek Club. Soon to be celebrating 40 years, this small summer wine tasting festival thought up by Gary Plumley over a dinner party has truly grown into its premonition.
