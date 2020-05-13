Snowmass History: “Big good-time dance,” 1928
“Last Friday Miss Hildur Hoaglund closed the Brush Creek school with the pupils enjoying a picnic at Hollywood. Miss Hoaglund has had a very successful school year,” reported The Aspen Times on May 18, 1928. Later that evening, a “big good-time dance” was held at the schoolhouse. Pictured is a group outside in the school yard in May of 1928; the women are dressed up in their 1920s finery while a few of the men lounge against the fence.
